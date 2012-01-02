  Google Chrome to overtake Internet Explorer in 2012

Google Chrome, the search giant's web browser, is growing its market share at an incredible pace and is on course to overtake Microsoft's Internet Explorer this year.

StatCounter shows that Chrome is now the browser of choice for more than one in four web surfers (27 per cent) and that IE is losing its dominance daily. Microsoft's once undisputed king still holds more than a third (38 per cent) of the market share - but this is way down on its 70 per cent share back in 2008.

If the current boom in Chrome popularity rolls on, and IE continues to drop users, we could see Google's baby becoming top dog by around June or July.

Mozilla's Firefox is also under threat from the Chrome onslaught, with a share of 25.27 per cent - down by over 5 per cent of its share for the year before that.

Safari's share is just over 6 per cent - up from 4.79 per cent in December 2010 - and Opera comes in fifth place with a 1.98 per cent slice of the browser pie.

Google Chrome only launched at the end of 2008, but with close integration and added features for people using Google's ubiquitous suite of web tools such as Gmail, Google Docs and the like, the exciting benefits that will surely come as a result of Google+, and Google throwing oodles of cash at promoting the product, Microsoft and Mozilla must be seriously concerned.

Source: StatCounter Global Stats - Browser Market Share