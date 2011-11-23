  Google Street View used in amazing stop motion film (video)

Google Street View is an incredibly powerful tool. It allows you to see into every single nook and cranny of cities around the world, in theory allowing a virtual holiday right from the comfort of your own desk.

We say in theory because we have never tried it, we do know someone who has however. A humble desk toy that embarked on a screen based adventure toward the Pacific Coast. Using nothing more than an iMac, a toy car and some plants and lamps he managed to recreate a rather epic road trip.

Put together by film maker Tom Jenkins using a 5D MK II and clever stop frame techniques, this video shows just what you can do with Street View if you get inventive. At just close to three minutes long, this is an animation we would definitely like to see more of.

What do you think of the vid? Let us know in the comments below ...