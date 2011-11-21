  No Flash for Android Ice Cream Sandwich yet

Google has confirmed what Samsung Galaxy Nexus owners probably already figured out - that there's no Flash support at present for Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

The search giant has stated that: "Flash hasn’t been released for ICS yet so as far as we know" but assured panicked fandroids that "Adobe will support Flash for ICS".

This would have probably have been bigger news a couple of months ago, before Adobe effectively confirmed that Flash for mobile is dead but it's still a point worth making in case any potential Galaxy Nexus owners were planning on indulging in some extra-curricular Flash based activities on their new handsets.

At present, it's not just that Flash isn't available to Ice Cream Sandwich users via the Android Market - the new iteration of Google's mobile OS won't even allow an old version of Adobe's platform to run.

Adobe decided to admit defeat in the Steve Jobs fuelled Flash war by stating that "HTML5 is now universally supported on major mobile devices, in some cases exclusively" making "HTML5 the best solution for creating and deploying content in the browser across mobile platforms" earlier this month.

And whilst it's fully expected that Flash will work on ICS soon, there's no sense of urgency, and definitely not the boasting that previous Flash compatibility with Android versions received.

See what is available with ICS in our First Look: Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich review