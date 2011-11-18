  Gmail for iPhone flop returns to App Store

Pocket-lint covered the rise and fall of the Gmail app for iPhone, so it seems only right that we report on its, eh... rise again - this relaunch coming after its first iteration failure.

The reason for the failure was a bug that broke notifications and displayed a rather nasty error message which read "no valid ‘aps-environment’ entitlement string found for application." And so, with suitable haste, Google took down its much-anticipated app to a cacophony of insults, bad feeling and derision from certain parts of the internet community.

However, that's all in the past, and shouldn't be dwelt on, as Google has fixed the bug and everything is working just fine. As Google states on its Gmail blog: "We’ve fixed the bug and notifications are now working, and the app is back in the App Store." Huzzah!

Features that aren't live, but are in the works include multiple account support to customizations like improved notifications and mobile specific signatures.

The Google blog continues: "We’re just getting started with the Gmail app for iOS and will be iterating rapidly to bring you more features... Based on your comments we have already improved our handling of image HTML messages - they are now sized to fit to the screen and you can pinch to zoom in.

Gmail for iPhone has been a real rollercoaster of emotions, with highs and lows; tears and laughter; all culminating in this rebirth - a little bit like a phoenix, but without the crispy bird.

If you want to give it a go, it's available now from the App Store on any iOS 4+ device.

