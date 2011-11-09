Gmail app for BlackBerry killed by Google

Google has announced that the Gmail app for BlackBerry is to be discontinued, with downloads and support for the email platform ceasing on 22 November.

In the space of a week Google has managed to bamboozle and confuse not one, but two sets of mobile OS users. Not only has the decision to end BlackBerry Gmail annoyed RIM-lovers everywhere; the company also set free and then quickly caged its iPhone Gmail app.

With regards to the decision to pull out of the BlackBerry App World, the Big G said it's all about a focus on the web browser based interface.

"Over this past year, we've focused efforts on building a great Gmail experience in the mobile browser and will continue investing in this area," stated the company on its Apps Blog.

Users who already have the app installed will be able to carry on using it - but there will be no support process in place, and no updates.

BlackBerry users will, of course, still be able to use their Gmail account through their device's native email client but functions such as shortcuts, archiving and labelling aren't available using this method. There is the Enhanced Gmail Plug-In from RIM though, that adds a number of key features.

Still, it's a strange decision from Google to yank the app and state a commitment to the web based platform just days after it made a big song and dance about going live on iOS.

Other Google apps such as Calendar/Sync, Maps and Voice will continue to be available.

