Halloween Google Doodle shows pumpkin time-lapse performance
Google has just released another Google doodle upon the online public, showing off some of the Google employees' skills at pumpkin carving - all in time-lapse.
The time-lapse Google doodle shows the staff members chissseling away at six pumpkins spelling out the word Google with a spooky typeface.
During the course of the day, compressed into seconds of footage, a variety of different characters enter the scene, including some folks dressed up as Father Christmas, a dragon and the Google Maps' Pegman.
On completion, the sun goes down leaving the pumpkin doodle to glow eerily in the night.
The huge pumkins, the biggest of which was said to be 1,298 pounds, were sourced from Half Moon Bay, Calif. and took 8 hours to carve.
