Google+ gets new 'Ghoulish' features

Google has added a host of new features to Google+ on Thursday including features first seen in Google Wave and new photo editing options.

“What’s Hot” on Google+, a new place to visit for interesting and unexpected content says Google and will let you see popular posts from others that you don’t necessarily have in your circles.

“Circles give you a personal lens on all this activity, helping you focus on updates from your family or your favourite celebrities. But sometimes you want to know what the world is so excited about. Whether it’s breaking news or beautiful photos, you just don’t want to miss anything,” says Vic Gundotra, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Google.

While the new What’s Hot feature lets you see just that, Google+ Ripples lets you see how your posts are being shared around Google+.

“We want to help people re-live those conversations - both to rekindle that initial excitement, and to learn how posts flow across the network,” ads Gundotra.

To see the new feature in action just find a public post that interests you, and select “View Ripples.”

From there you can replay its activity, zoom in on certain events, identify top contributors and much more.

Google has also added more photo editing tricks with Creative Kit.

Now you can add that vintage feel to your photos, sharpen those snapshots, or add some text. To introduce the feature Google has added some “limited-edition Halloween effects” to the Creative Kit to let you give yourself and your mates a ghoulish makeover.

Google has also finally allowing Google Apps users to sign into Google+ with their work account.