  Mary Blair Google doodle: American artist's 100th celebrated

Google is honouring the life of the late Mary Blair on her 100th birthday, by way of a Google doodle which depicts a caricature of the American artist drawing at her table. The style of the doodle is very much in keeping with Blair's own style which is so familiar in Disney animations.

Famous Disney productions that she worked on include Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and Cindarella, whilst she also contributed to Lady and the Tramp and Dumbo.

Born in Oklahoma in 1911, she attended the revered Chouinard Art Institute, before embarking on a successful career. However she was not the only artist in her family, as her husband, Lee Everett Blair, and her brother-in-law, Preston Blair, were also artists.

Joining Disney studios in 1940, her work there was honoured with a "Disney Legend" award in 1991 - 13 year after her death in 1978 aged 66.