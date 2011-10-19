Google Apps users to get Google+ access in days

Google+ boss, Vic Gundotra has confirmed that Google Apps users will get get "Google+ access in days".

The comments were made on stage at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco in a fireside chat alongside Google co-founder Brin Sergey.

Gundotra said that the reason Google Apps users hadn't been allowed on the social network to date was down to the amount of time it's taken to develop the code in order to make it happen.

"We weren't expecting it to be so popular," added Gundotra.

Currently Google Apps users can't use their Google Apps account to sign up to the social network, something that many of those with Google Apps accounts are frustrated by.

Google's Gundotra also added that the company was about to launch brand pages for companies looking to promote themselves on the social network.