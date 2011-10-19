Google Apps users to get Google+ access in days
Google+ boss, Vic Gundotra has confirmed that Google Apps users will get get "Google+ access in days".
The comments were made on stage at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco in a fireside chat alongside Google co-founder Brin Sergey.
Gundotra said that the reason Google Apps users hadn't been allowed on the social network to date was down to the amount of time it's taken to develop the code in order to make it happen.
"We weren't expecting it to be so popular," added Gundotra.
Currently Google Apps users can't use their Google Apps account to sign up to the social network, something that many of those with Google Apps accounts are frustrated by.
Google's Gundotra also added that the company was about to launch brand pages for companies looking to promote themselves on the social network.
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
- Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
- The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters
- Facebook scandal: Anybody could have had their profile scraped. And yes, that means you
- Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
- Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
- Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
Comments