  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google co-founder: I'm not very social

|
Pocket-lint Google co-founder: I'm not very social
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin has admitted that he isn’t very social.

"I’m not a social person myself" Sergey Brin said on using social networks. "But Google+ I’ve found instantly compelling."

The comments were made on stage at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco in a fireside chat with Brin and Google+ boss Vic Gundotra,

"I vigorously argued with Vic on the product that they designed, but I was wrong," admitted Brin.

However Gundotra wasn’t having any of it, saying that Google Hangouts was Sergey’s idea.

"I was being sarcastic," added Brin in a show of friendly banter on stage at the Web 2.0 Summit, where Pocket-lint was in attendance.

Around 4 per cent of Google users have signed up to the company’s new social network.

"We are going to try and make Google more and more of a seamless experience," promised Brin.

"We had in the last 100 days 3.4bn photos uploaded to Google+," added Gundotra on claims that people weren't using Google services. 

"We want to do social in way that is like real life. There is a reason you don't say everything that comes into your head," added Gundotra on comparing Google+ to Facebook.

PopularIn Apps
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
  3. IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
  4. What is Amazon Prime Wardrobe and how does it work?
  5. Google just launched an AI-infused Podcasts app for Android
  1. Massive Pokemon Go update adds trading and friends list to AR game
  2. Android Messages: How to send and read your texts from the web
  3. What is YouTube Music and is it different to Google Play Music? YouTube's music streaming service explained
  4. YouTube Music now available in the UK for Android and iOS, along with YouTube Premium
  5. YouTube Music vs Spotify vs Apple Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited: What's the difference?
Comments