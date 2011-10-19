Google co-founder: I'm not very social

Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin has admitted that he isn’t very social.

"I’m not a social person myself" Sergey Brin said on using social networks. "But Google+ I’ve found instantly compelling."

The comments were made on stage at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco in a fireside chat with Brin and Google+ boss Vic Gundotra,

"I vigorously argued with Vic on the product that they designed, but I was wrong," admitted Brin.

However Gundotra wasn’t having any of it, saying that Google Hangouts was Sergey’s idea.

"I was being sarcastic," added Brin in a show of friendly banter on stage at the Web 2.0 Summit, where Pocket-lint was in attendance.

Around 4 per cent of Google users have signed up to the company’s new social network.

"We are going to try and make Google more and more of a seamless experience," promised Brin.

"We had in the last 100 days 3.4bn photos uploaded to Google+," added Gundotra on claims that people weren't using Google services.

"We want to do social in way that is like real life. There is a reason you don't say everything that comes into your head," added Gundotra on comparing Google+ to Facebook.