Android Ice Cream Sandwich coming October or November

  Android Ice Cream Sandwich coming October or November

Google's Eric Schmidt has lifted the lid on the release date for the new Android operating system, codenamed Ice Cream Sandwich. 

The new OS is said to act like a combination of tablet-centric Honeycomb and phone based Gingerbread. Schmidt announced the release date during a keynote at Dreamforce 2011.

"We have a new operating system, internally known as Ice Cream Sandwich for some reason, which is being released in October / November which we're very excited about."

Not long then until Ice Cream Sandwich makes its glorious arrival and Android users race to pick up new Google handsets. 

The only phone we know that is widely expected to run Ice Cream Sandwich is the Google Nexus Prime, rumoured to be being put together by Samsung

The October / November release date is likely to make next years Mobile World Congress a total Ice Cream Sandwich fest, with major manufacturers like HTC and Samsung sporting devices powered by the new OS.

Almost a year has passed since the Nexus S graced us with its presence, so don't expect a massively lengthy wait until the next Nexus handset arrives.

For those who don't quite believe us, why not check out Eric Schmidt's keynote and hear it straight from the Googler's mouth. 

Like the sound of Ice Cream Sandwich? 

