  Android phone for $80 takes Africa by storm

Google's decision to make Android open source and easily marketable to the masses continues to pay off, bringing smartphones to just about ever single corner of the globe. 

Those who would not normally be able to afford to enjoy the benefits of internet and email on the go are now getting their hands on up to date technology thanks to affordable Android handsets. 

Huawei's Ideos phone has helped spearhead the movement, selling no less than 350,000 handsets in Kenya. Amazing given that nearly half the population makes do on less than two dollars per day. 

The handset retails for just $80 dollars and features hardware that whilst not cutting edge, can more than cope with basic Android tasks.

There is a 2.8 inch display, 3.2 megapixel camera, 256MB of RAM and 2-6 hours of talk time. The handset does reportedly have quite severe battery problems which is forgivable given the price.

The Ideos is on Kenya's Safaricom network, which just so happens to be running a competition to win one as we speak.

