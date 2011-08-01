  Google Chrome second most popular browser in UK

Google's Chrome browser has become the second most popular way to surf the Internet in the UK, signalling the increasing dominance of the company over the search engine market.

At only 3 years old, Chrome has overtaken Firefox's market share, now only sitting behind the ever dominant Internet Explorer. Being pre-installed on the majority of computers does however give the Microsoft software a big head start. It retains a 45 per cent share, to Chrome's 22 per cent.

Chrome has become the first ever Google product to be advertised on British TV, pointing to its speed as a reason to download.

Google's dominance of all things technology-related seems never ending. First the search engine, next the mobile phone and now browsers and possibly even Cloud services. Not to forget the Chromebook which could post a threat to Microsoft and its Windows operating system.

The company is not without its mistakes however, don't forget Google TV which just saw a price drop with the Logitech Revue. Version 2 of the smart TV technology is set to ship later this summer and will feature access to the Android Market.

The Google's engineer behind Chrome, Lars Bak explains how speed has become crucial when competing with other browsers.

"Of course it gets harder to make substantial gains, but it's all healthy competition. From the beginning we wanted everybody to be fast, and now all browsers are fast. I'm absolutely flabbergasted" Bak told the Guardian.

Chrome currently sits as the number three browser around the world.