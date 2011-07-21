  Harry Potter falls under Google spell

Pottermore - the online portal where, for the first time ever, the Harry Potter books will be available in eBook format as well as audio book versions too, will be powered by Google eBooks, the Mountain View based company has announced.

And what's more, the Big G will also be handling the transactions with Google Checkout being the preferred third party payment platform for all purchases made on the site.

When you buy one of JK Rowling's classics in eBook format from the recently announced Potter portal, you'll be able to choose to keep it in your Google Books library in-the-cloud, and also access it on other e-reading platforms.

Pottermore is also expected to play host to a number of YouTube video broadcasts, as per the platform announcement by Rowling herself back in June.

The site will also feature newly-commissioned illustrations and interactive "Moments" from the stories and fun little features such as taking a walk down Diagon Alley, getting sorted into a house, casting spells and mixing potions.

Pottermore goes live in October, you can submit your email address now and be notified when registration opens.