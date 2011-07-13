Google's Photovine ready to grow

The Google owned Photovine website has sprouted a couple of new leaves - firstly a teaser video for the photo sharing social platform, and secondly a "Request an Invite" button.

There's nothing more to go on other than the clues in the video, but it looks as if Photovine has taken somewhat of a creative license from Flickr and will give photo sharers the opportunity to tag their pics with chosen phrases and see what images the rest of the world can come up with using the same words.

We're not sure whether to file this one under "i" for interesting or "g" for gimmicky - but we thought we'd bring you the news so you can make your own minds up.

Google applied for the trademark to Photovine back in June and bought the domain a few days later. The trademark states that it is "'Computer software’, ‘Communication services, namely, transmission of visual images and data by telecommunications networks, wireless communication networks, the Internet, information services networks and data networks‘, ‘Non-downloadable computer software‘ and, most interestingly, ‘On-line social networking services‘."

Photovine falls under the banner of Slide, a 2010 Google acquisition (a $228 million deal) - so that may account for all the iPhone action in the video.

If Photovine proves a success, what's the odds that Google brings it in-house and slaps a + all over it though?