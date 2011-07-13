  Great Scott: Sir George Gilbert Scott honoured by Google Doodle

Google has unveiled its second architecture-based Doodle in as many days - although this one is much closer to home than the celebration of 450 years of the Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow from Tuesday.

The new effort is in celebration of the renowned British architect Sir George Gilbert Scott who was born 200 years ago on 13 July 1811 in Gawcott, Buckinghamshire.

The Doodle incorporates one of Scott's most celebrated designs, St Pancras railway station, which he was chosen to design ahead of ten other architects in 1865 after winning a contest - despite his being the most expensive design at £315,000.

Scott was also the brains behind the Albert Memorial and St Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh. He was awarded the RIBA's Royal Gold Medal in 1859 and was knighted in 1872.

He died in 1878 and was buried in Westminster Abbey.

This is Google Doodle #127 for 2011 by the way - that's some keen doodling.