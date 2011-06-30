  Google+ invites closed due to 'insane demand'

Google has created quite a buzz by announcing Google+. An no, not a Buzz - that would be a bad thing.

No sooner had the search giant opened up the opportunity for people lucky enough to already be on board with its new social network to invite their pals, they've had to close the whole invite process due to "insane demand".

Those are the words of Google+ project leader Vic Gundotra, speaking via the new platform (where else?).

"We've shut down invite mechanism for the night," he said "Insane demand. We need to do this carefully, and in a controlled way. Thank you all for your interest!"

The Next Web had uncovered a loophole in the invite system whereby you could get your non Google+ pals involved by sharing a post via email, but Google then made email invites part of the deal anyway.

Both methods are, for now at least, unavailable.

Got your Google+ invite yet?

