  Google rolls out new look

Google has got a new homepage today, but before you wonder what new features it’s added, the company has really just streamlined things further as it aims to speed up getting you to the results.

“Starting today, you might begin noticing that things look a little different across Google products. We’re working on a project to bring you a new and improved Google experience, and over the next few months, you’ll continue to see more updates to our look and feel. Even our classic homepage is getting a bit of a makeover,” says Google in a blog post.

The new Google homepage how comes with a smaller logo and links moved to the top and bottom edges of the browser for a cleaner look rather than clumped in the middle as previously.

That basically means there will be a consistent top nav to the Google apps portfolio allowing people to dart between the apps with a navigation option that is in the same place each time.

For those that find these things interesting, Google says the new design is around three key elements: Focus, Elasticity, and Effortless.

It’s a mantra the company has been shouting for some time, and we suspect also now key to how the company probably rates websites around the web within its search engine as it strives to simplify the web.

The Focus part of the three stands for getting its navigation elements out of the way of what’s going on in the browser window.

“Even simple changes, like using bolder colours for actionable buttons or hiding navigation buttons until they’re actually needed, can help you better focus on only what you need at the moment.”

Elasticity is all about making the design look the same across various screens like your desktop, laptop, or mobile, while the final one; Effortlessness, is about employing new technologies like HTML5, WebGL so while it might look simple it’s still cutting edge tech powering it all.

“Starting today and over the course of the next few months, look for a series of design improvements across all our products, including Google Search, Google Maps and Gmail,” warns Google suggesting that hitting refresh on the Google homepage over and over again, isn’t likely to work right this second.

What do you think of the new design? Let us know in the comments below.