  Android continues to grow - over half a million devices activated daily

It looks like Android's unstoppable rise to power has now reached unfathomable proportions. The Google designed smartphone OS is managing over half a million device activations each day.

Google's VP of Mobile, Andy Rubin tweeted: "There are now over 500,000 Android devices activated every day, and it's growing at 4.4% w/w"

A quick bit of maths suggest that if that increase were to sustain itself, the company would be turning on more than a million Android devices per day. That means it would take just over two weeks to turn the entire population of London into Androids.

The Android OS has begun to dominate the smartphone landscape, despite months of Apple enjoying a relatively stable throne. The latest ComScore stats point to Google retaining a 36 per cent market share, to Apple's 26.

With Honeycomb now on the up and more and more tablets using the OS announced nearly each week, it shouldn't be long before Google manages to top the iPad.

So where does Android go from here? Not long until smartphones take over the world...

Android an unstoppable force? Or is Nokia going to pull it out of the bag?...