Google spring cleaning brings improved Android Market and Chrome Web Store

With all the big announcements over in San Francisco at Google I/O, there's a couple of little stories of note that have gone slightly unnoticed.

Included in that group is the fact that Google has had a bit of a spring clean for its app portfolio houses - the Android Market and the Chrome Web Store.

Starting with the Android Market, and the Big G has added five new features "focused on helping you find apps you’ll love."

There's a new top apps chart, which is split into free and paid (very App Store-ish) and an Editor's choice with staff recommendations (also, very App Store-ish).

On the non-Apple copy front there's also a top developers page with 150 of the best performers listed, a related app feature and a trending apps list - so you won't miss out on what's hot.

With regards to Chrome Web Store - Google has announced that platform is now available to the "entire userbase of Chrome". That's 160 million people in 41 different languages.

Google has also added and in-app purchase option with a "keep it simple" five per cent fee to developers.

We know, it's hardly the most exciting news to come out of the Moscone Center this week, but for users of either platform it'll be a nice little bonus.

