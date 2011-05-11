  1. Home
Google Android by the numbers

|
Google has confirmed that it has activated over 100 million Android devices around the world as well as sharing a number of stats that only developers and geeks could get excited about.

Here is Google Android by the numbers:

- 2.3.4 The version number of Google Ice Cream Sandwich, the company's new phone OS.

- 3.1 The next version of Google Honeycomb.

- 8 versions of the operating system releases so far.

- 36 manufacturers make Android devices.

112 The number of countries Android is available in.

- 215 carriers around the world offer Android phones.

- 310 devices including the Samsung Galaxy S II and the HTC Sensation.

- 100,000 That’s the number of activations per day in 2010.

- 200,000 The number of apps now available in the Android Market.

- 400,000 devices activated daily in 2011.

- 450,000 developers signed up and making apps.

- 1,000,000,000 applications have been downloaded in last 60 days.

- 4,500,000,000 applications installed on phones and tablets in total. 


