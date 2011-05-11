Google Android by the numbers
Google has confirmed that it has activated over 100 million Android devices around the world as well as sharing a number of stats that only developers and geeks could get excited about.
Here is Google Android by the numbers:
- 2.3.4 The version number of Google Ice Cream Sandwich, the company's new phone OS.
- 3.1 The next version of Google Honeycomb.
- 8 versions of the operating system releases so far.
- 36 manufacturers make Android devices.
- 112 The number of countries Android is available in.
- 215 carriers around the world offer Android phones.
- 310 devices including the Samsung Galaxy S II and the HTC Sensation.
- 100,000 That’s the number of activations per day in 2010.
- 200,000 The number of apps now available in the Android Market.
- 400,000 devices activated daily in 2011.
- 450,000 developers signed up and making apps.
- 1,000,000,000 applications have been downloaded in last 60 days.
- 4,500,000,000 applications installed on phones and tablets in total.
