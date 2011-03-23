Forget Firefox 4, you can talk to Google Chrome 11

Google has responded to the recent launch of Firefox 4 (and IE9 we suppose) by chucking out the Chrome 11 beta.

And, as well as a shiny new logo (well, less shiny actually - it's more minimalist) it includes a funky new speech to text option using HTML 5.

Working along the same lines as the voice recognition tech that you have within your Android or iOS phone, the API allows you to talk to Chrome 11, and have it interpret what you're saying without the need for any plug-ins.

The Chrome 11 beta also introduces us to GPU-accelerated 3D CSS for the first time, further boosting the 3D revolution.

Google says that Chrome 11 will go stable soon, but if you can't wait to see that new icon on your desktop, download the beta now.