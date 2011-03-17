  1. Home
Android 2.2 most popular version

Using Android? I bet you’ve got Android 2.2 on your phone. How we did we guess that? Because Google has let us know that 61.3 per cent of devices in use are using that version of the company’s mobile operating system.

If you start to include Android 2.1 and Android 2.3 that number jumps to 92 per cent according to the search engine.

As for Honeycomb (Android 3.0) not surprisingly there aren’t many people out there using it with the only device – the Motorola Xoom currently only on sale in the US and only via Verizon (the Wi-Fi only model is coming end of the March in the US).

Google collected the data to see what the state of it’s eco-system was during the first two weeks of March up to March 15, 2011.

It means that an app developed for Android 1.5 for example will work with 100 per cent of all devices available on the market, however developing an app for Android 2.3.3 shows that only a handful of users will be able to benefit.

