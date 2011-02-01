  Google comes to the rescue of tweeters in Egypt

Last week, Google completed its 87th company acquisition, buying out the Palo Alto based voice-recognition service SayNow, and it's already putting the platform to good use - in Egypt.

You may have read last week on Pocket-lint that the Egyptian authorities had banned the use of Twitter as the protests against president Hosni Mubarak intensified in the Middle-East nation (the situation has now escalated whereby all ISPs have now been shut down).

But now, Google is using the SayNow service to let Egyptians tweet via their phone lines. Tweeters who want to express themselves from Egypt can now do so on the micro-blogging platform by calling +16504194196 or +390662207294 or +97316199855, and leaving a message. This message will then be tweeted, along with the hashtag #egypt.

"Like many people we’ve been glued to the news unfolding in Egypt and thinking of what we could do to help people on the ground," stated Ujjwal Singh, co-founder of SayNow and AbdelKarim Mardini, Google's product manager, Middle East & North Africa via the Google Blog.

"Over the weekend we came up with the idea of a speak-to-tweet service - the ability for anyone to tweet using just a voice connection."

"We hope that this will go some way to helping people in Egypt stay connected at this very difficult time."

Great stuff from the Big G, we're sure you'll all agree.