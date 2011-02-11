Viewsonic Dual-SIM Android smartphone lets you work and play

ViewSonic might be rocking the ViewPad 4 with Android 2.4, but that’s not the only device the company is showing off at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona - officially starting on Monday.

Hoping to appeal to business and pleasure seekers, the company has given us a dual-SIM Android smartphone and Windows/Android dual-boot tablet device.

“Both products have been designed to enable users to easily access both their work and personal life via just one device,” claims ViewSonic.

The V350 smartphone is an active dual-SIM device running the Android 2.2 Froyo operating system, allowing the use of two network services at the same time - meaning you’ll be able to have just the one phone in your pocket for both work and play, or maybe play and play if you've got a mistress to keep. Ahem.

The phone has a 3.5-inch HVGA touch capacitive screen and comes bundled with a 5-megapixel auto-focus camera, 3G, Bluetooth 2.1 and assisted GPS navigation.

Unfortunately though, the move means you're unlikely to get your work to pay for those long distance calls to your mother. Come on you know you do.

Meanwhile, first teased at CES, the ViewPad 10Pro has made it to Europe.

Sporting an Intel Oak Trail processor with dual boot functionality, it gives users the opportunity to fast switch between Windows 7 Professional for business use and Google Android 2.2 for mobile entertainment.

Combine those OS specs with a 1366 x 768 LED backlit capacitive multi-touch panel, 3G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and at least 6 hours of battery life, and you’re talking about a tablet that might just offer you something more than most.

