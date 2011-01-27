  1. Home
Google boosts Chrome with email desktop notifications

Google has introduced a handy new service within Gmail for Chrome users - instant desktop notifications that pop up no matter what windows you've got open.

What this means is that, as long as you are signed in to your Gmail account using the Chrome browser, you'll get pop up notifications whenever a new email lands in your inbox or one of your pals pings you over a chat message.

The service uses HTML5 coding and simply requires you to enable Gmail and then switch notifications on in your Gmail settings.

You can also set it to just alert you about priority messages, or just have chat messages pop up and no email alerts.

It only works with Chrome at the moment, but Google states that it is "working to make notifications part of the standard Web platform".

It's live now - check it out for yourself.

