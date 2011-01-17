  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google Doodle celebrates Martin Luther King Day

|
  Google Doodle celebrates Martin Luther King Day
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character."

"I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: 'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.'"

"I have a dream that one day, my legacy will be celebrated with a Google doodle on the world-wide-web."

Dr King may not have uttered one of these phrases but we're sure he'd be happy with Google's latest doodle that marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - which is a United States federal holiday.

Lovely stuff.

PopularIn Apps
Walmart wants you to shop from the comfort of your own home in VR
eBay flash deal gives you 15% off everything on site today only
Why Twitter 'broke' some third-party apps
Amazon's world domination soon to extend to cinemas too
Pokemon Go's new Niantic Kids login portal adds parental controls
Google Coach: Google's new health system for Wear OS revealed in leak
Comments