  Google Doodle celebrates Martin Luther King Day

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character."

"I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: 'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.'"

"I have a dream that one day, my legacy will be celebrated with a Google doodle on the world-wide-web."

Dr King may not have uttered one of these phrases but we're sure he'd be happy with Google's latest doodle that marks Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - which is a United States federal holiday.

Lovely stuff.