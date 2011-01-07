Hulu Plus makes its way onto Android

During the Samsung keynote over at CES in Vegas, attendees were treated to a nice little demo from Hulu CEO Jason Kilar of Hulu Plus running on a Samsung Galaxy S.

If you haven't worked out what that means yet, then let us fill you in....Hulu Plus is finally coming to Android.

Hulu Plus launched back in June for iOS devices, and is also available on the PS3, Bravia TVs and Blu-ray players, as well as on Roku and Vizio machines.

Android has been listed as "Coming Soon" on the Hulu Plus website for a while now, but it looks as if the wait could finally be coming to an end - although no actual dates were confirmed.

You'll need at least Froyo (2.2) to get access to the service and it'll cost you $7.99 a month. For that you'll get all the current seasons of 45 popular shows and full series of over 90 shows. You'll still get ads though.

Hulu Plus for Android is launching in the "coming months" and the VOD giant is going to publish a list of all compatible devices, so stay tuned to Pocket-lint for updates.

Keep up with all the CES 2011 news, views and analysis over at our dedicated CES 2011 homepage.