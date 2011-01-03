Vizio enters mobile market Via Android

If you live in the States, chances are you've heard of Vizio as the Irvine, California based company is one of the leading suppliers of LCD TVs in the country.

And now the home cinema specialist is planning an assault on the mobile market by unveiling both an Android phone and and an Android tablet over at CES.

Both devices will fall under the Vizio Via range, with the Via Phone sporting a 4-inch display, a 5-megapixel camera, a front facing camera for video calling and video recording capabilities.

The Via Tablet will have an 8-inch screen, Wi-Fi connectivity, three speakers and will also have a front facing camera as well.

Both devices will have HDMI ports and you'll be able to use them as remote controls for all of your other Vizio products. "We've specifically focused on making it a great multimedia experience," said Matthew McRae, Vizio's chief technology officer.

Vizio is also planning on discussing a new video-downloading service, Vizio on Demand, with a Kindle-like syncing option, where you'll be able to start watching a movie on one device and finish watching it on another.

The Via devices will hit in the summer of 2011, so for now all eyes will be on the huge technology trade show with a view to gauging more details.

For example, what version of Android will be on board? What sort of hardware are they packing? Will they be coming to the UK?

Come on Vizio, we need answers - especially as the pictures show off some swanky looking kit.

We'll be popping along to the Vizio stand at CES to get the answers to all of these questions and more, so be sure to check our extensive trade show coverage for all the juicy details.