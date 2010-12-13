  Google Latitude available now for iPhone

Google has gone all official with its Latitude app for the iPhone although the app did appear, albeit briefly, in the App Store last week.

It seems that we're supposed to actually be seeing it now though, with a Google blog post being published to mark the release.

Google Latitude has been available to Android, BlackBerry, Symbian and Windows Mobile users for a while now, but this is the first time that Apple-phone owners have been able to opt in to the location-based platform.

"Since launching last year, Latitude’s focus has always been on one goal: make it simple to stay in touch with friends and family by sharing where you are with each other," said Chris Lambert, software engineer on the Google Latitude Team.

"Simple setup. Simple sharing without fumbling for your phone. Now, you can use Latitude on your iPhone just like the more than 9 million people actively using it."

With Google Latitude on your iPhone you'll be able to see where you Latitude opted-in buddies are, show off where you are and contact your pals from within the app.

The app supports multi-tasking too, so you'll be able to leave it running in the background (even in standby mode) and your location will still be available for others to see.

Google Latitude for iPhone is in the App Store now - you'll need a 3GS or later, running iOS 4+.