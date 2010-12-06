Google takes on Kindle and co. with Google eBooks

Google Editions has landed, under the more user friendly moniker Google eBooks.

"Today is the first page in a new chapter of our mission to improve access to the cultural and educational treasures we know as books", said Abraham Murray, product manager at Google Books.

Launching Stateside to begin with, Google eBooks will work in tandem with the new Google eBookstore that has more than 3 million books available, including hundreds of thousands available to buy.

"We designed Google eBooks to be open", said Murray. "Many devices are compatible with Google eBooks - everything from laptops to netbooks to tablets to smartphones to e-readers".

"With the new Google eBooks Web Reader, you can buy, store and read Google eBooks in the cloud. That means you can access your ebooks like you would messages in Gmail or photos in Picasa - using a free, password-protected Google account with unlimited ebooks storage".

You'll also be able to read on the go using the free Android and iOS apps, which have both now landed in their respective app stores.

As with most eBook readers, you'll be able to customise font and background colour, font size, and automatic bookmarking will be on board too.

You can grab eBooks from the Google eBookstore or get them from one of the independent bookseller partners: Powell’s, Alibris and participating members of the American Booksellers Association.

Check out more details over at books.google.com.