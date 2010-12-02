Google Doodles now smartphone friendly

Google has announced that it is bringing its popular Doodles feature to smartphones, with "almost all" of the Doodles you see on your desktop now to be replicated on your smartphone.

"While we’ve had oodles of Google doodles on our desktop homepage since Larry and Sergey created our very first in 1998, doodles on our mobile homepage have been few and far between", said Steve Kanefsky, software engineer at Google.

"Today, we’re happy to announce that we’re bringing more doodles to your phone".

To see the Doodles you'll need an iPhone running iOS 3+, or an Android device with 2.0 or later on it.

There have been a handful of mobile Doodles in the past (the first ever one was to celebrate the Beijing Summer Olympics in 2008) but the announcement indicates that we'll be seeing a whole load more going forward.