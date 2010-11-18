  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google Docs down on your iPad

|
  Google Docs down on your iPad

Google has launched a new documents editor for Google Docs, bringing the cloud based word-processing solution to your iPad and your mobile.

Rolling out to English speaking countries over the next few days, the new mobile-browser supported office suite will be available to anyone with an iOS device (3.0 or higher), or anybody boasting a Froyo-touting Android handset.

A Google blog post announced the addition, stating that:

- You can work on that important memo...while on the bus or train to work.    

- If you’re behind on a group proposal, but really want to make it to the ball game tonight, your whole team can work on it from the bleacher seats.    

- You can take minute-by-minute notes at a concert so you’ll always remember the setlist. And your friends can jealously follow in real-time at home.     

We're not sure that kids are crying out to be able to write notes on a gig setlist, but hey, it's a nifty little service.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
  2. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
  3. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  4. This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
  5. How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
  1. Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
  2. Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
  3. How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
  4. Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
  5. Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers

Comments