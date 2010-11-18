  Google Docs down on your iPad

Google has launched a new documents editor for Google Docs, bringing the cloud based word-processing solution to your iPad and your mobile.

Rolling out to English speaking countries over the next few days, the new mobile-browser supported office suite will be available to anyone with an iOS device (3.0 or higher), or anybody boasting a Froyo-touting Android handset.

A Google blog post announced the addition, stating that:

- You can work on that important memo...while on the bus or train to work.

- If you’re behind on a group proposal, but really want to make it to the ball game tonight, your whole team can work on it from the bleacher seats.

- You can take minute-by-minute notes at a concert so you’ll always remember the setlist. And your friends can jealously follow in real-time at home.

We're not sure that kids are crying out to be able to write notes on a gig setlist, but hey, it's a nifty little service.