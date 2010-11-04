  1. Home
Binatone brings Android to the iHomePhone

The Binatone iHomePhone has been announced, and its makers are claiming that it is the world's first Android-powered home phone.

Running Android 1.6, the iHomePhone is made up of a DECT digital cordless phone, with Wi-Fi b/g/n on board, a microSD card slot and a 2.8-inch, 320 x 240, touchscreen display.

Built-in you'll get a YouTube app, a contacts manager, an email client, a picture viewer, an MP3 player and a personal organiser. It also functions as an internet radio and has an RSS feed reader.

Battery life is 8 hours for talk-time, 80 hours for standby, and it comes with a docking station that also has built-in stereo speakers.

There's two things that stand out with the Binatone iHomePhone. Firstly, what a simple and obvious idea. And secondly, there's no way the lawyers at Cupertino are going to be happy with that name - especially given that it's an Android touting device.

Available in time for Christmas, the Binatone iHomePhone will cost £99.99.

