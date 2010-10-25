  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google Street View cars took emails and passwords

|
  Google Street View cars took emails and passwords

An investigation into Google's data collection practises - by its Streetview cars- has been reopened by the Information Commissioner's Office.

During the previous investigation the ICO's findings were that Google had not collected any, "meaningful personal details" that could be linked to an identifiable person.

However, the ICO continued to monitor the more rigorous investigations carried out by its international counterparts.

As such it's come to light that URLs and emails had been collected abroad by Google, hence the investigation being reopened in the UK.

A spokesman for the ICO states:

"Now that these findings are starting to emerge, we understand that Google has accepted that in some instances entire URLs and emails have been captured".

"We will be making enquires to see whether this information relates to the data inadvertently captured in the UK, before deciding on the necessary course of action, including a consideration of the need to use our enforcement powers".

A balance is clearly yet to be struck between the highly useful nature of services like Google Streetview, and the ability to use them competently.

However, you'll be pleased to hear that Google has created a director of privacy, in order to improve practises and educate staff on how its products impact on people's privacy - so we can all now sleep easy.

Do you think Google has been negligent? Do the pros of the service out-way the cons? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  2. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  3. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  4. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  5. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. 10 best ARKit-enabled apps: The best augmented reality apps for iOS
  3. Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
  4. What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
  5. New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere

Comments