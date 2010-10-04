  Chrome 7 gets Beta outing

Google has rolled out the latest Beta version of its Chrome browser, ticking the number over to 7.

And, included for the first time in a Beta release is the inclusion of the Google Chrome Labs. This means that it will be easier for testers to make use of new features using the "about:labs" command via Omnibox rather than the previous, more complicated, command line method.

Google Chrome Labs in Beta 7 includes experiments to do with placing tabs on the side rather than at the top, advanced tabbed settings with HTML5 rich menus, Google Instant integration and remoting (accessing another computer from inside the browser) could also be coming soon.

Also, for Mac versions, there is a new expose view of all the tabs that are open.

Google Chrome Beta 7 is available now to download for free directly from Google.