  Google Me? CEO confirms social components coming

Eric Schmidt, Google's CEO, has hinted that the company will be adding more social elements to its services like YouTube and Gmail before the end of the year in what some are dubbing the launch of Google Me.

According to Wall Street Journal and Reuters, both cite Schmidt as saying that Google Me service will introduce what Google calls “a social layer” into online search, video and Google Maps.

However rather than launch a standalone social network, it is expected that the search engine will integrate more social networking features into it's current offering:

"Google is working on ways to notify users when a particular video is being watched by many friends in their network, these people said," reports the WSJ. "In its new service, Google will attempt to allow users on the Google site to access information they created on many other sites including Twitter and Yahoo Inc.'s Flickr, the photo-sharing service, according to people familiar with the matter."

While Reuters is reporting Schmidt as saying: "We're trying to take Google's core products and add a social component."

Google has struggled with implementing social elements into its products with high-profile flops like Google Wave and Google Buzz and Orkut struggling to take off outside Brazil and India.