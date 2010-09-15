  1. Home
Russian 4G Android phone spotted with front and back screens

  
The Russian President, Dmitry Medvedev, has been shown a peculiar-looking 4G handset by government-funded company Russian Technologies. The prototype seemingly has screens both front and back, and is touted to run on Android.

Unearthing the gem from mobile phone websites based in Russia, Recombu states that the YouTube description of an accompanying video clip mentions Android, but our Russian language skills aren't sufficient to confirm this fact, or dig out any other interesting nuggets.

However, one website, Newsbcm.com, confirms that the device plans to work on the country's 4G networks, and states that it will be constructed in Taiwan for a May 2011 release.

Now, correct us if we're wrong, but Pocket-lint is highly sceptical of the rear screen. It is either a monochrome display, like on an eBook reader, or a photocopy stuck on. We suspect the latter.

What do you think? Do you speak enough Russian to know what's going on? If so, let us know all about it in the comments below...

