  New Google Doodle celebrates Agatha Christie's birthday

The author of 80 British detective novels, Agatha Christie would have been the ripe old age of 120 today had she not died in 1976, so Google has honoured her memory and work with its own take on a Poirot style line-up.

For those thinking that there's no way she could've lived to the ripe old age of 120, the World record for a woman is actually 122 years and 164 days. Jeanne Calment of France lived from 1875 to 1997, meeting Vincent Van Gogh along the way. So there.

As well as enjoy the Google homage, we at Pocket-lint recommend that you try some of Christie's own novels, many of which are now available as eBooks (on Amazon Kindle and the like). We particularly recommend that you check out the Miss Marple tale, A Pocket Full of Rye, and the novel, And Then There Were None (which had an unfortunate title on its initial release).