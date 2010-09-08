  1. Home
Google Instant now live and speedy

|
  Google Instant now live and speedy

Google has revamped its search service, by introducing Google Instant.

Google Instant shows you your results as you type. In the same way that Google's search bar tries to guess at what you're searching for - you'll now see the search engine guessing at the sites that you want to see in an ever changing results page. Each key that you type literally changes everything.

Google is saying that the new feature will save you between two and five seconds per search.

The search giant states:

"Our key technical insight was that people type slowly, but read quickly, typically taking 300 milliseconds between keystrokes, but only 30 milliseconds (a tenth of the time!) to glance at another part of the page. This means that you can scan a results page while you type."

Google Instant also promises smarter predictions so that "even when you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for, predictions help guide your search".

The service is live now (in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Russia) - give it a try. If you've been using Chrome over the last few days, you may have already experienced it as Google was testing it out.

You do need to be signed in to the Google network to get it working though.

Google Instant: Six things to know.

The new Google Instant alphabets

What do you think of the new search features?

