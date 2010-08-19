  1. Home
Android Honeycomb: Android 3.x to get Crunchie approach

Google has a thing for codenaming its updates after cakes and things you can eat, the latest iteration is rumoured to be no different.

So far we've had Cupcake, Donut, Éclair, Froyo, Gingerbread and now, according to multiple sources talking to TechRadar.com, Google's next version of Android 3.1 or possibly Android 3.2 or event possibly Android 4.0 (specific we know) will be called Honeycomb.

The new name has been created to start the features that haven't made the cut-off point for Gingerbread. After all you've got to have a cut-off at some point in time.

Not surprisingly Google wouldn't comment on the next codename for Android, especially as it's still to launch Gingerbread (that's Android 3.0 for those not paying attention) officially, with devices not expected to be launching until Christmas or even later.  

The Honeycomb moniker could be referencing previous rumours that the new operating system would be getting a more honeycomb design, not in looks but functionality, with elements being able to be sectioned off.

Such a move would help with operator updates, something that is plaguing the OS and causing plenty of frustration amongst users as they wait patiently, and some times impatiently, for operators to test the new OS and add their specific features to it.

- Five best pre-production code-names in tech 

What do you think the next Android OS will be called? Has Google had its fill of the cake shop or is there plenty still to come? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

