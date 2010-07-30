  Google Wi-Fi data collection an "accident"

Google has been somewhat vindicated as it's been found that the search giant did not collect any "significant" data from Wi-Fi networks, according to findings by the UK's Information Commissioner Office (ICO).

Whilst travelling around snapping images for its Street View service, Google was found to have also collected large amounts of data from people's unsecured Wi-Fi hotspots. However, the limited data samples, seen by the ICO, weren't found to be particularly intrusive and weren't thought to be detailed enough to link to an "identifiable person".



As a ICO spokesperson put it: "There is also no evidence as yet that the data captured by Google has caused or could cause any individual detriment".



Despite Google being "wrong" in collecting the data, this let off by the UK privacy watchdog doesn't see the company out of the woods yet, as it's still waiting on pending investigations in Germany, France and the US.







What do you think? Are terms like "harvesting" and "collecting" accurate? And was the ICO right to let Google off with a slap on the wrist? Let us know in the comments below.