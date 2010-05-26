  1. Home
Chrome 5 takes Mac and Linux versions out of beta

Google has removed the beta tag from the Mac and Linux versions of its Chrome browser following the release of Chrome 5.

The update also means a refresh for the Windows based browser and a raft of new features. The most exciting update is the multi machine syncing options. There's loads of services out there already that allows you to sync bookmarks across your various devices, but Chrome is taking this further by allowing you to sync other stuff like homepages, start up screens, themes and zoom options.

HTML5 support has also progressed. The release now incorporates features including geolocation APIs, local app caching, web sockets and file drag-and-drop. Chrome’s bookmark manager has also had a HTML5 revamp.

Are you a Chrome convert yet? Or are you still loyal to Mozilla, Safari or Opera? We think to highly of you to mention Internet Explorer.

