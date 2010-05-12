  1. Home
Verizon and Google developing iPad rival

Google and Verizon are in talks to develop a tablet computer similar to the iPad according to reports by both Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal in the US.

"We're working on tablets together, for example. We're looking at all the things Google has in its archives that we could put on a tablet to make it a great experience", Verizon's CEO Lowell McAdam said in an interview on Tuesday to the WSJ after they asked "What do we think the next big wave of opportunities are?"

The Wall Street Journal says that Verizon Wireless declined to discuss details on the timing or the manufacturer of a such a tablet, but that didn't stop Marquett Smith, a spokesman for Verizon telling Bloomberg that "the tablet will run on Google’s Android operating system", presumably rather than Chrome OS, but according to the news wire service "He declined to elaborate and said the carrier will release more details later this week".

Verizon first announced it was forming a partnership with Google back in October last year.

"The two industry leaders will create, market and distribute products and services", Verizon and Google said in a joint statement at the time before adding, "consumers will be able to purchase products resulting from the collaboration in Verizon Wireless retail and online stores".

Since then it launched the Motorola Droid and Motorola Droid Eris among other handsets.

