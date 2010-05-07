  Google Latitude has 3 million users

Google has published a few statistics about its Latitude geolocation service, which allows you to share your location with friends, and see where they are too. The company revealed that more than 10% of Android owners have activated it, resulting in 3 million users worldwide.

At the Web 2.0 Expo, Steve Lee from Google told attendees that the service has three times the userbase of Foursquare, despite the relative lack of attention it gets among observers of the sector. It's rather an achievement, considering that the service has almost zero iPhone support - thanks to the inability of the iPhone to run applications in the background.

However, Google also reported that at least a quarter of Latitude users have zero friends on the service, only using it to keep track of their movements. With Google planning a revamp of its location history offering, however, and the rapid growth of the Android platform, that might not prove such an issue in the long term.