  Google Search gets a makeover

Perhaps to mark the coming of spring, Google has updated the interface of its search engine to add a sidebar on the left, from which you can choose what kind of search you'd like to perform and refine your queries.

Depending on your query, different things will show up. You might get the option of a book search, an image search, a blog search, a news search or several other choices. You can see an overview in the video above. It's available globally in 37 languages, and for English users a similar transition has been made for the mobile Google Search site.

Google's Marissa Mayer said in a blog post: " Today's metamorphosis responds to the increasing richness of the web and the increasing power of search - revealing search tools on the left and updating the visual look and feel throughout. While we are constantly rolling out small changes and updates, today's changes showcase the latest evolutions in our search technology, making it easier than ever to find exactly what you're looking for".