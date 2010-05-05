  Chrome getting 35% speed boost

While most people already regard Chrome as one of the fastest browsers around, Google refuses to rest on its laurels, and has managed to bring yet another substantial performance boost to the browser.

A new beta of the browser has pumped up Chrome's scores in the V8 and SunSpider benchmarks 30 and 35% respectively, along with implementing a few new features. There's the ability to sync browser settings between different computers, along with the ability to install and use extensions in incognito mode.

Under the hood, there's the addition of a bunch of HTML5 functionality - namely Geolocation APIs, App Cache, web sockets, and file drag-and-drop capabilities. It's also the first Chrome release to bundle a Flash plugin, so that you don't have to install it yourself to start watching YouTube videos on a new PC. It'll auto-update when there are patches made available by Adobe.

Google has also devised a bunch of other not-entirely-serious speed tests, which it's showing off in the video embedded at the top of this post. The results will apparently follow.