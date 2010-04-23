  Google Maps Navigation not coming to iPhone

If you thought that Google Maps Navigation coming to the UK on android handsets was a marker that it would be hopping over to the iPhone any time soon, your hopes are likely to be dashed as the company has just gone on record saying there are no plans at present.

"We did not say we would bring it to iPhone, we said to date we've had it on Android and that in the future it may come to other platforms but did not confirm this will be coming to iPhone at all", a Google spokesperson told PCWorld.

Reports re-surfaced on Thursday quoting a Google executive speaking about plans to bring free turn-by-turn navigation to other mobile platforms, including the iPhone, during a London press conference launching Maps Navigation for Android phones in the U.K, comments echoed to Pocket-lint at the time of the US launch last year.

At the time of the US launch a Google exec told us that the iPhone 3GS would have the graphics power and OpenGL support to offer the software, but that there were no plans to port it away from Android.

Other platforms could of course mean the company's own desktop operating system in the works, Google Chrome OS, either way for now, Google is keeping quiet.

Earlier in the week UK Android owners received the turn-by-turn navigation feature so beloved of US users.

Users can view a list of directions, fire up Street View or satellite view, see traffic along the route, search for places to eat and view search layers too.

However, the app is only available on Android devices running version 1.6 or above. That's going to leave a rather bitter taste in the mouths of HTC Hero owners, who are stuck running 1.5 with an update repeatedly postponed by HTC.