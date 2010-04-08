Chrome Split Screen extension offers dual screen browsing
You can never have enough tabs running in your browser can you? That's got to be the thinking behind a new Chrome browser extension that lets you run two browser tabs side by side in the same browser window.
Called Split Screen, the concept is very simple.
In the upper right corner where most extensions reside there is a little monitor icon. Click on it and you get a new tab that loads up two evenly split screens, allowing you to enter the URLs of your choice on each side.
The spilt screen can be moved in either direction to give more space to the left or the right side and it will remember the sites you’ve been to, so it is taking Chrome’s history data into account as well.
The idea is perfect for those looking to test what two different web designs look like for example and should save you having to move around multiple windows. Alternatively we can also see a use for this as a permanent sidebar for news tickers.
