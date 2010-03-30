  Google Chrome getting defacto Flash support?

Google is expected to announce that Adobe flash will automatically be bundled with Google's Chrome browser in the future.

The news, which is due some time on Tuesday according to Larry Dignan of ZDNet, is not thought to be because Google has to, but because it can.

"If Google is bundling Chrome and Flash in a deeper partnership it could indicate that the two parties are drawing a line in the sand against Apple", claims Dignan.

If the rumours are true, many believe that it will give Google features for its yet to be released Chrome OS against Apple's soon to be released Apple iPad.

Google already offers Flash support via the Nexus One, its Android powered mobile phone.

We will keep you posted.